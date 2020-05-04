Saginaw Police caseload a sign people are ignoring stay-at-home order

Saginaw police were really busy this weekend and that has the department concerned.

32 cases were assigned to detectives for alleged crimes that happened over the weekend.

That's a high number for a typical weekend in the city.

But it happening during a pandemic is causing some worry.

We're also learning a person who works at police headquarters has tested positive for COVID-19.

"32 cases assigned in one day it is quite high," says Detective Sergeant Matt Gerow.

The weather was nice and Saginaw police were ready.

"Our chief did a proactive approach to that and put two extra patrols out on overtime in the city," says Gerow.

There was a block party, where gunfire erupted.

"A female was shot in the arm, she was attending a block party and was hit by some stray gunfire in a vehicle." he says.

The search for a suspect is on. Gerow said the busy weekend included, burglaries, larcenies, and other crimes, all while people are being asked to stay home, other than necessary trips to stores or getting outside for recreation.

"It kind of worries me, we are supposed stay at home, an order by the governor, but its really not happening, so we encourage people to abide by that order, stay at home, stay inside so we can get this thing behind us as soon as possible," he says.

Gerow says the volume of investigations the police department worked in April was about 200, the same number for a typical spring month.

The increased workload now falls to a detective bureau that is short-staffed already because one detective is still off work because of COVID-19.

"One of our officers is still fighting this, we are still asking for prayers, we don't want to put anyone else at risk," says Gerow.

A civilian working at the police department has now tested positive for coronavirus, but has no symptoms.

No word on how that might affect other personnel, who had contact with this person in recent days