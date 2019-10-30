Temperament tests help ensure safe Saginaw pit bull adoptions

Many dogs in mid-Michigan that are up for adoption are pitbulls , including at Saginaw County Animal Control.

But as the shelter director says the center will only allow a dog to be adopted if the animal is deemed safe.

There are 80 dogs here at the Saginaw County Animal Control Center. 70 of them are pit bulls or pit bull mix.

"We have a lot of pit bulls, we have a lot of nice ones," says Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Director Bonnie Kanicki.

Meadow is a lab-pit bull mix and the Carlisle family is seeing if the dog would make a nice family pet.

"We just lost our dog a few weeks ago," says Brandi.

They were at the animal shelter for a Meet and Greet session with Meadow.

"It doesn't concern me what breed she is at all, just meeting them you can pretty much tell the temperament," she says.

"Our dogs when they come in, they are generally throw aways from the street," says Kanicki.

She says all the dogs that come here are cared for and will be trained, which will include a temperament test to make sure they would be safe to adopt.

"Our threshold truly is, if we wouldn't take this dog into our own home and make it a member of our family and become a pet in our own home, we wouldn't ask someone to take it in their home," Kanicki says.

Fatal pit bull attacks have been in the news in recent months. Some say the dogs are dangerous, while some say irresponsible dog ownership gives the breed a bad rap.

"Every dog needs obedience training, and needs to be taught manners, needs to be taught how to be social with humans," says Kanicki.

"Things happen but things happen with even other dogs that aren't pits," Brandi says.

Meadow has been at the shelter for about six months, but she will be leaving with Brandi and her family today.

"She's been great so far, she pretty much ignored the baby, sniffed her a little bit, played with my son, I think she will be a perfect fit," she says.