Search continues for site for new Saginaw Animal Shelter

A setback in the quest to build a new animal shelter in Saginaw County.

It appeared the county found the perfect spot to build, but the owner of the property took the land off the market.

Now what?

"It was disappointing, I thought it was going to make a great site, it was conveniently located, it was in a high-traffic area, I think it would help improve the image of the shelter.," says County Controller Robert Belleman.

But that twelve acre parcel of land in Kochville Township north of Saginaw is not available anymore, so the county's new animal control center will have to be built elsewhere.

Voters approved an increase in the millage rate for animal control last November, in part, to construct a state-of-the-art facility to house, care, and adopt dogs and cats in Saginaw County. Belleman knows people are getting anxious to start building.

"I know everybody is like, we passed this millage in 2018, why aren't we building, well, picking this site is just as important in building this new shelter," he says.

The county board of commissioners will now evaluate the other possible sites and see if any other land has been put up for sale that meets the board's criteria for a new shelter.

"We are looking at five acres or more, we are looking at high-traffic area, high-visibility area, and we want to make sure we remain close to our main service location," says Belleman.

He says the increased mllage was levied with the December 2018 tax bills and that money is deposited in the Animal Control Fund for the care of animals and to cover the cost of the new facility.

He's still hoping to have a site selected sometime in November and have a ground-breaking in the spring.

"We need to bring the decision to closure relatively soon, so that the architect can finalize drawings, construction drawings," he says.