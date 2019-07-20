Saginaw Children's Zoo keeps animals cool, comfortable in extreme heat

(07/20/19) - The extreme heat is impacting animals, too. ABC12 Photojournalist Eric Fletcher gives us an exclusive tour at at the Children's Zoo in Saginaw -- to show us what zookeepers are doing to keep them cool.

"It's rewarding to see that these animals are happy and healthy and we are taking care of them to the best of our ability and with great welfare in mind," said zookeeper Mia Banaszek. "Even on the most extreme days, weather that's hot or cold, it's nice to see that we're keeping them comfortable and we are making a difference in their lives and we are also keeping those endangered animals happy and healthy. And keeping their captive population going as well."

Check out Mia's full interview in the attached video.