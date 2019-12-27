Saginaw Children's Zoo shows off second African penguin chick

(12/27/19) - The Saginaw Children's Zoo has a lot to celebrate in 2019.

Ashley Brooks/Saginaw Children's Zoo

Zookeepers successfully hatched two African penguin chicks this year.

Amahle hatched in January, then two days before Thanksgiving Gobbles arrived.

Amahle and Gobbles are both girls, and were bred from the same parents. Petey is the mother, while Robben is the father.

"We were really excited with our first baby, it was kind of making history for us, so the second one is just excellent," said Manager of Conservation and Education Mia Banaszek. "One of our main focuses is conservation so the fact that this is working is great."

A DNA test was used to confirm that Gobbles is a girl.

"We named her before we knew, but we're sticking with Gobbles, we think it's really cute, and she eats a lot so it fits her," Banaszek said.

Speaking of eating, Gobbles is at an important stage right now. "She's transitioning from being fed from mom and dad to learning how to eat from the keepers as well."

And while Gobbles is cute, her arrival is about more than having a new animal to show off.

African penguins are endangered. Over-fishing and plastic remnants have caused serious problems.

And that's why the work of accredited facilities in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums is so important.

"What we're doing in captivity is breeding a species to be healthy and to keep them going in case they do ever disappear in the wild," Banaszek said.

Hatching the chicks took a lot of work.

"When they lay that egg we switch it with a dummy egg. We incubate it in a sterile environment, we can monitor how it's doing, and then when it's ready to hatch we switch again so it can hatch under the parents, and the parents can take care of it hopefully," Banaszek.

Zoo visitors will be able to see Gobbles next spring when the zoo opens for the season.

However, Amahle has a new home. After spending a great season in Saginaw she moved to Como Park Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"To go meet her potential new boyfriend to continue the breeding program and word is she's doing really well," Banaszek said. "It was hard to let her go, I know the keepers were very sad, but we were also just thrilled that it worked and she's serving her purpose."