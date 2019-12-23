Saginaw Children's Zoo welcomes new African penguin named Gobbles

(12/23/2019) - The Saginaw Children's Zoo welcomed its second baby penguin chick of 2019 just before Thanksgiving, officials announced on Monday.

Gobbles was born on Nov. 25 to parents Petey and Robben. The female chick is healthy and strong like her sibling Amahle, who was born in January.

The African penguins are native to the coasts of South Africa. They are considered an endangered species due to overfishing of their food supply and harvesting their guano used to make nests.

“We are excited to announce the birth of a second African Penguin at the zoo,” said Saginaw Children's Zoo Director Nancy Parker. “This species is endangered and needs our help. All progress big, or small, is helping save the species, and we are proud to do our part.”

Zoo officials say Robben, the dad, is taking the lead role in providing round-the-clock for Gobbles. He appears to be an overactive parent, as mothers typically provide most care.

Penguin parents feed their offspring by regurgitating fish into the mouths of their hatchlings. They begin becoming independent and teach their own food around 70 to 85 days old, according to zoo officials.

Amahle recently moved to Como Park Zoo in St. Paul, Minn., breed and help sustain the African penguin species.