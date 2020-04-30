Saginaw Church holds food giveaway, plans more giveaways

(04/30/2020)- Off the job and still waiting for unemployment benefits.

That's what many families are facing due the coronavirus pandemic.

But there are also people stepping up- to lend a helping hand.

Radiant Church of God-- held a food giveaway in the church parking lot this week.

The pastors told us they want make sure people here-- are not going without doing this health crisis.

"We are just trying to help the community out in anyway we can. We've been doing food giveaways for the last couple of years and right now during the pandemic, I know that people are in need of food, I know the governments's helping, but we can also be a blessing anytime that we can and today is one of those days," said church co-pastor, Adolfo Martinez

People were able to pickup food curbside-- lots of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The food was collected through donations from the food bank and other sponsors.

Cars started lining up at around 10, Wednesday morning at the church, located at 708 West Genesee in Saginaw.

"God has put us here for a reason. And we are right on a busy corner, so everybody just stop over, or just pull in, If you are in need of food or know anyone, that's in need of food, send them over, we just want to bless them, we just want to be a blessing to the community, as well," said church co-pastor, Erilinda Martinez.

The church plans to hold another food giveaway here next Wednesday as well.

