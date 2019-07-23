Saginaw City Council says no to marijuana businesses, for now

(07/23/19)- Tina Saycosie believes in the power of a more herbal form of healing

"I'm a huge advocate for it. My grandmother was a doctor in Laos and the pharmacy was in the garden," said Pasong's restaurant owner, Tina Saycosie.

The longtime Saginaw restaurant owner was a supporter of Proposal One-- the legalization of recreational use and sale of marijuana.

She would welcome a marijuana facility to the area.

"Being a business owner in Old Town, there's nothing I fear about having it here," Saycosie said.

Since last November when became it legal-- communities have been trying to figure out what to do about marijuana businesses.

Bay City passed an ordinance-- allowing recreational marijuana facilities within city limits.

But Monday Saginaw City Council voted to ban them.

"It's a total bummer, we have a chance to be really progressive, a chance to reinvest back into our city. A chance to decriminalize non-violent crimes, and put real criminals in there," Saycosie said

Saycosie is not alone in her disappointment

"Oh, I thought it was nuts. They could be helping us, they could be helping a lot of people , Plus bringing jobs and more income to our city," said Saginaw resident, Trisha Gemeinhardt.

Council members say they don't have all the information they need to write an ordinance allowing the facilities.

It's why they want to wait at least a year until the state provides more information.

"I think that far fear is ruling the ones that are wanting to wait a year. I don't know what they are afraid of. I know because sometimes we have traditional thoughts and fears instilled by parents and grandparents, and you know movies and stuff like that," Saycosie said

Council members also passed a motion banning medical marijuana facilities as well.

They plan to revisit the issue in a year

