Saginaw County Board approves Kochville property for new animal center

By a 6-5 vote, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners have approved the purchase of property in Kochville Township where it plans on building the county's new animal control center.

The vote was conducted during a teleconference meeting this afternoon in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site is just off a Bay Road, right across the street from the Sam's Club store. The county has a purchase agreement on the six acres of land for about $172,000.

Many who were in on the teleconference, including Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc, lobbied to chose a site in the city of Saginaw for the shelter. Kloc even asked the commissioners to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic had subsided so the board could hold a meeting in a traditional fashion.

But in the end, the 6-5 vote paves the way for construction to begin on the parcel of property in Kochville Township.

Voters in the county approved a millage in August 2018 to help fund the new shelter.