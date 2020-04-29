Saginaw County Health Department updates COVID-19 response

Saginaw County reported 22 new positive COVID-19 cases today.

That's two straight days of declining positive numbers, but the health department believes the county hasn't hit its peak yet.

"We didn't see our first case until March 21st, and so we are still seeing that incline in cases, so we can't say we have peaked yet," says Christina Harrington, the Saginaw County Health Officer.

Harrington and Medical Director Doctor Delicia Pruitt say the positive COVID-19 numbers have varied over the last few weeks, but they hope increased testing will help get a handle on the spread of the virus.

"We, as a health department are ordering more tests to help support capacity within some of those facilities that can collect those swabs and ship them off to the state, so we are seeing a small influx in our testing capacity, which is a good thing," she says.

632 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 56 people have died. While Covenant and Ascension St. Mary's have a number of COVID-19 patients from the county and the surrounding area, the care has been manageable.

"The business at the hospital is doing well, in regards to people getting in, but they are not overwhelmed, so we need not to panic in our area, we still have enough beds and ventilators," says Dr. Pruitt.

The health department continues to monitor patients who have tested positive, and the people they have been in contact with over the past few weeks.

"Contact tracing is a critically important mitigation strategy to slowing spread of disease and we have 17-plus staff members working around the clock and weekends to do that," she says.

They want people to continue to wear masks in public places.

"If I'm sneezing and coughing, the mask stops some of the virus from getting out, but if you are not wearing one, you are not protecting me and I don't appreciate it, so I want everyone to wear a mask when you go out," says Dr. Pruitt.

Dr. Pruitt says if there is a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall or later, we will be better prepared for it because of what we are going through now.

