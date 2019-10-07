Saginaw County Health Dept. giving out free radon test kits

(10/7/19) - The Saginaw County Health Department announced it was offering free radon testing kits to the community.

Radon is described as a tasteless, odorless, colorless, radioactive gas.

The health department said it could be found in soil and rock, and it could enter homes through cracks and openings in a foundation floor or wall.

The Environmental Protection Agency listed radon as the number one cause of lung cancer among people who don't smoke.

The free, do-it-yourself testing kits were available through October 31 at two locations.

The first was the Saginaw County Health Department at 1600 North Michigan Avenue in Saginaw.

Testing kits could also be picked up at the Rehmann Health Center at 147 S. Saginaw Street in Chesaning.

