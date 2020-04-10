Saginaw County Sheriff's Department shuttles inmates into new jail

It was delayed a bit, but the new Saginaw County Jail is now officially open as inmates are now in the building.

The process of moving the nearly 300 prisoners was expected to be a bit complicated, but doing so during a pandemic brought even more challenges.

Less than two years after ground was broken, the new, $37 million dollar Saginaw County Jail is built and there are inmates inside. About 285 inmates were moved beginning last night and continuing through the morning hours.

"We made trips with our 15 passenger vans all night long, almost 14 hours into the night, we didn't announce it publicly because of safety concerns, but it was a success," says Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

The sheriff says the moving of the inmate population would be a difficult process in normal times, but being in the midst of a pandemic made it a little more tricky.

"We had to disinfect the transport van each and every time before we picked up a new crew," he says.

He says there was some discussion about delaying the moving of the inmates until the COVID-19 pandemic showed signs of letting up.

"Then it was lets do this, then it went to April 30th and who knows if it will go beyond, we thought it was more appropriate to get the move done, that should the pandemic continue, we are better prepared to handle it from the new jail," the sheriff says.

He says there are no inmates in the jail with symptoms of coronavirus, but he admits one potential inmate was turned away last week because he showed signs of having COVID-19.

"If someone is showing any symptoms whatsoever, they send them off to the hospital for an immediate test," he says.

That person eventually tested negative for coronavirus. The old jail will eventually be demolished. A process that began years ago with plans and ideas to fund the construction of a new jail is now a reality.

"This new jail is built to make it safer for the inmates, and more importantly, its safer for my employees, who have to work in that environment with up 511 inmates everyday," he says.

