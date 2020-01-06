Saginaw County Target hit by smash-and-grab thieves

(01/06/20) - The Target store in Kochville Township is on a growing list of stores targeted by smash-and-grab thieves.

The Saginaw County location was broken into around 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.

"We responded within four minutes of that dispatch call, and they were gone," said Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

The sheriff's office is working with Target to get video from the store.

Detectives believe at least three people broke in through the front doors. "Smash the front glass doors with a large rock. And then they took the same rock and through it through the next set," Federspiel said.

The break-in is similar to three other smash and grabs in Metro Detroit Monday morning. In addition a fifth Target was targeted back on Dec. 27.

Sheriff Federspiel said detectives are working with those other police agencies to see if the crimes can formally be connected.

In Kochville Township, as well as the other smash-and-grabs, thieves wearing masks and gloves went directly to the electronics department. "They knew exactly where they were going, right to electronics. iPads, iPhones, nearly $5,000 worth, and off they went," Federspiel said about the local theft.

At this point it's unknown what is happening with the stolen items, but the sheriff's office said it's possible they could be used for parts or sold somewhere.

Sheriff Federspiel said shoppers should be leary about good deals on cellphones. "If your red flag goes up and says, 'wow that's a really good deal'. It's probably too good to be true and you might be purchasing what could be stolen merchandise," he said.

The sheriff's office is also investigating a smash and grab at the Sprint store in Birch Run in late December. Just like the Target break-in the front door was smashed in, and electronics were stolen.