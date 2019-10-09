Saginaw County child died from scalding burns, trauma

Horrifying details revealed at a preliminary hearing today for the Saginaw County man accused of killing his girlfriend's child.

That woman is also charged with murder and it was her chilling 911 call that brought police to the Carrollton Township home.

26 year old Brandon Mannie faces a felony murder charge in connection with the death of his girlfriend's child, Darryn Mann.

The little baby was just two months shy of his second birthday. It was on July 10th when police were called to this Carrollton Township home.

Saginaw County 9-1-1 Director Randy Pfau took the stand at today's preliminary hearing, as the 9-1-1 call that Megan Schweinsberg made on the night was played in court.

Schweinsberg, the mother of the child, could be heard screaming for help, as she found her little boy was badly injured. She told the dispatcher that Mannie had done something to him.

The child was badly burned. Schweinsberg also faces murder and child abuse charges in the case.

Paramedic Kyle Goodrich testified that while attempts were made to rescuitate the baby, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic pathologist Kanu Virani testified the child died mainly from the scalding burns, but asphyxia and blunt force head trauma contributed.

The hearing was adjourned and will resume at a later date. Mannie remains in custody.