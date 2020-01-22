Saginaw County commissioners hope to select animal facility site next week

(1/22/2020) - The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a special meeting next week to decide on a location for the new Animal Care and Control Center.

The decision on where to place the $11 million animal facility has been more than a year in the making.

Back in 2018, voters approved a millage to pay for a new animal shelter. But since then, officials have had trouble finding property that suits the facility's needs.

County officials settled on a possible site last fall, but the owner decided not to sell it before the Board of Commissioners made a formal purchase offer.

Over the last few months, commissioners initiated a second site selection process. They will meet on Monday to discuss two final site possibilities.

Once built, the new Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center is expected to have more space and increase the number of adoptions.