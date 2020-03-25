Saginaw County declares State of Emergency after ninth coronavirus case

(3/25/2020) - Saginaw County is the latest in Mid-Michigan to declare a State of Emergency for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

County Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael Webster made the emergency declaration Wednesday after health officials confirmed Saginaw County's ninth case of coronavirus.

The declaration means Saginaw County's emergency operations plan will be activated and the county government will be eligible for state and federal assistance with its coronavirus response.

“We don’t want citizens to react to the emergency declaration with panic,” Webster said. “Instead, we want our community to know that your government is being proactive in seeking resources to best handle this crisis.”

He encouraged residents to heed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay home order, which prohibits nonessential travel and any group gatherings for three weeks.

“Our community is incredibly resilient,” Webster said. “We are Saginaw Strong. And we will come out the other side of this crisis even stronger.”

Bay, Genesee, Lapeer, Shiawassee and other counties in Mid-Michigan already declared a State of Emergency over the past two weeks.