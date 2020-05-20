Saginaw County homes and businesses deal with extensive flooding

(5/20/2020) - Floodwaters from the Tittabawassee River inundating much of Midland are continuing to move south into Saginaw County, causing even more destruction.

Water from the flooded Tittabawassee River rushes over the roadway in the area of State and Midland roads in Saginaw.

Homes and businesses are evacuating with residents removing as many items as they can as the water continues to rise. Business owners say they have already have about 4 feet of water inside.

"To anticipate the water from Sanford (Lake) coming down, it would destroy so many things," said Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

All roads and bridges over the Tittabawasee River in Saginaw County were closed Wednesday. State and Midland roads were flooded with water rushing over top.

"I've seen a lot of water and we are still not at the crest. That could be another 24 hours, so we wait and try to evacuate. And we are trying to let people know, we are not forcing people to evacuate. If you are in an area that poses an issue, those that stay will have a yellow piece of tape on his mailbox and that way we know if you want to stay. But if you want to leave there are some places you can go and shelter," Federspiel said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has been out looking at some of the bridges affected by flooding, but some are too dangerous for workers to be on.