Saginaw County judge warns those who skip jury duty

Most of us will eventually get one in the mail, a summons for jury duty.

A lot of people in Saginaw County have been ignoring the summons, and a judge is warning people, reply to the summons, or you will face a fine or possibly go to jail.

"They all receive a form, and its highlighted in yellow for them, saying that if you don't show up, if you don't fill out your form, that's called contempt of court," says Saginaw County Probate Court Judge Patrick McGraw.

He says some people aren't getting the message.

"They were just plain ignoring it," he adds.

Judge McGraw estimates 15 to 20 percent of the people getting summons in the county for jury duty are simply not replying.

Judges and court personnel really began to notice a shortage of potential jurors in September, when jury selection began for the trial of Joshua Rosebush, the man who has been convicted of shooting a Saginaw Township police officer earlier this year.

"That took a lot of jury selection to get a jury there and as a result there were other courts waiting to have jurors, we didn't have enough show up," McGraw says.

So now, each month, a judge will review the list of people who are not responding to the summons.

"They are going to have to spend some time coming into courthouse, sit before a judge and explain why they didn't show up for jury duty," he says.

The person will then be given another jury term and if they don't show up or request a delay because of a hardship, they may be asked to come to the courthouse for another reason.

"If that fails, we have to go to the contempt portion, which is a fine or jail," McGraw warns.

The chief judge of the Saginaw County Courts says people who don't respond to a jury summons put added costs on the court system and could possibly even impact a criminal case if a jury can't be seated in a timely fashion.

"In a criminal trial, it may result in the release of a criminal," he says.