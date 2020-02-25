Saginaw County man accused of sexual assaulting child younger than 13

(2/25/2020) - A Saginaw County man is facing charges after being accused of sexually assaulting someone under the age of 13.

Joshua Worley, 30, was arraigned Monday on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Saginaw police say they were alerted to abuse after the victim reported it at school. The abuse allegedly had been going on for three years, but authorities have not said what specifically happened.

Worley remained in custody at the Saginaw County Jail after arraignment with no bond offered. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.