(5/22/2019) - A Saginaw County man is facing child sex abuse charges.

Joseph Gross, 39, of Albee Township was arraigned Tuesday on four charges:

-- One count of child sexually abusive activity.

-- One count of possessing child sexually abusive material.

-- Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arrested after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit found Gross was sharing child pornography online. Digital evidence was taken from him home.