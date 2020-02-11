Saginaw County man claims $561,000 prize from Michigan Lottery

(2/11/2020) – A Saginaw County man will have a better retirement after claiming a $561,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The 64-year-old bought the winning Diamond Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash prize at the 1 Dollar Bargain store at 3783 N. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw.

“I play Fast Cash all the time,” said the lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “I bought a few tickets and began scanning them at the machine. When I scanned this ticket and saw how much I won, I started screaming with excitement.”

He plans to spend some of the winnings helping his family before he invests the rest.

“Winning this prize has changed my life,” said the player. “It is really going to help with retirement.”

Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that grows with every ticket purchased. They are available for $2 to $20 per play.