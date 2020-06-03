Saginaw County man went fishing, got a citation for violation of social distancing

(6/3/2020) - A Saginaw County man is accused of violating one of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

But the man's attorney says this is a case that illustrates how confusing and difficult the executive orders are to enforce.

Back on April 11, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer boated near another boat with two men on board. The officer told them they were violating the governor's executive order.

Riley Hughes of Hemlock owned the boat and had a friend on board. They were fishing for walleye on Saginaw Bay near Pinconning.

The DNR officer, Chad Foerster, approached the men, discussing Whitmer's executive order and social distancing. He testified on Wednesday during a Bay County District Court hearing via Zoom.

"How far apart approximately would you estimate they were sitting," Forester was asked by Bay County Assistant Prosecutor Margaret Leaming.

"Within three or four feet of each other," Foerster replied.

Hughes received a citation. On the citation, it states "fishing together."

There was confusion that weekend regarding the use of motorboats. Michigan State Police at first said motorboats could not be used, but the governor's office changed that stance and said they could be used for recreation during the stay-home order.

Whitmer then changed that position on April 10, saying motorboats could not be used.

On April 10, the Department of Natural Resources said the ban on motorized boats was an attempt to "reduce the movement of, and contact among, people" to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Hughes' attorney, Phil Ellison, questioned whether the six-foot social distancing rule was the main reason for the citation.

"If this had been a 30-foot boat and both of these gentlemen would have been on separate ends of the boat, obviously more than six feet apart from each other, would you have issued the same ticket," Ellison asked.

"Yes," Forester answered.

Leaming said regardless of why the citation was written, it violated the governor's order in trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"These two men fishing together constitutes a gathering of two people not part of a single household, so clearly that's a violation of this order," she said.

Five people in the state were ticketed for boating violations that April weekend.

District Court Judge Mark Janer questioned, if this is a social distancing violation, why did Hughes get the only citation? Hughes' friend only got a warning.

"The court will most likely be looking for a way that this matter does not proceed to trial before this court and I most likely will have to be ordered by a higher court for me to try this matter. I just don't see this to be criminal behavior," Janer said.

He also questioned if this is what Whitmer had in mind when it came to enforcing her executive orders.

"I am not so sure that she expected that we would be enforcing it against two fishermen, alone where you can't see another boat, at least in this photograph, we are talking miles of water," Janer said.

If this case goes to trial and there is a misdemeanor conviction, Hughes would face 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.