Saginaw County man lost close to 500 pounds, is running Crim 10-mile race

(8/23/2019) - Among the Crim Festival of Races runners is a man who has already defied all odds.

On Saturday, Carlos Orosco of Saginaw County will line up for the 10-mile race. But he already won after losing 500 pounds and gaining a new life.

On Thursday, he made his way down to Flint to pick up is packet. With all of his gear, Orosco is getting more eager to run and conquer the famed Bradley Hills, which is the five-mile marker of the course.

"I heard that they are extremely challenging. The partner I ran with last year ran it for the first time ever. I heard it all the way back home, so it's going to be challenging but I am looking forward to it," Orosco said.

He is aiming to keep a 13 minute mile pace. He's also using this race as training to run his first marathon in Detroit later this year.