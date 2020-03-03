Man charged in attack, Saginaw County looking to change patrol times

A woman leaving work is confronted by a man with a knife.

It's the 2nd violent crime in a week to happen in a busy retail and restaurant area.

This attack happened outside a popular restaurant in Saginaw County yesterday morning, in the same area where a store was robbed last week.

The 2 crimes have police looking at changing up patrols in that area.

In this most recent incident, the woman was not hurt and actually kicked the suspect. He ran off, and police were able to make the arrest.

There may be more police in the early morning hours in that area very soon.

The busy shopping corridor of Bay and Tittabawassee Roads north of Saginaw is filled with stores and restaurants.

It was around 1:30 Monday morning when an employee of Buffalo Wild Wings was preparing to close the restaurant. She moved her car closer to the building.

" When she got back out of her car to enter the building, out of the shadows came a suspect," says Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

Investigators say the suspect was 38 year old Justin Sabin of Sebewaing.

"Started to get back into her car, he grabbed the door, prevented her from getting back into the car and produced a knife," he says.

Federspiel says Sabin demanded the woman's purse, the woman kicked the man several times and he ran off. Police were in the area when she called 9-1-1 and Sabin was arrested behind the Toys' R Us building.

He faces one count of assault with intent to rob while armed, which can carry up to a life in prison.

It was just last week when the nearby Target was broken into for the second time in two months. The thieves made off with video games and consoles.

The suspects have not been caught and investigators don't believe it is connected to the Buffalo Wild Wings incident.

Still, Kochville Township, which contracts for two sheriff's deputies is looking at changing up policing hours in the area.

"Adjust our patrols so we can have a greater presence in that area between say midnight and 5am," says Federspiel.

Justin Sabin remains in the Saginaw County Jail in connection with the restaurant assault case.

He's being held on a 50-thousand dollar cash bond.

