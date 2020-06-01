Saginaw County nears a full week with no deaths attributed to coronavirus

(6/1/2020) - Nobody has died from coronavirus in Saginaw County for nearly a week, according to health department figures.

The Saginaw County Health Department broke an 11-day streak with fewer than 10 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The county reported 11 new cases Monday for a total of 1,051, which is an increase of 30 since Friday.

However, no deaths have been attributed to coronavirus in Saginaw County in six days, so the county still has 107 deaths. However, four more confirmed coronavirus patients were listed as recovered since Friday for a total of 292.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 17 more confirmed coronavirus cases since Friday for a total of 2,018 and two more deaths attributed to the illness for a total of 248.

The Bay County Health Department reported 10 more confirmed cases of coronavirus since Friday for a total of 308. Eight more coronavirus patients were listed as recovered since Friday for a total of 229.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Bay County increased by two to 24 since Friday.

Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported fewer than 1,000 more confirmed coronavirus cases since Friday.

The state's total number of confirmed cases increased by 911 over Saturday, Sunday and Monday to a total of 57,532 while the number of deaths increased by 110 to a total of 5,516 on Monday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 2,018 cases and 248 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and two deaths.

-- Saginaw, 1,051 cases, 107 deaths and 292 patients recovered, which is an increase of 30 cases and four recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 308 cases, 24 deaths and 229 patients recovered, which is an increase of 10 cases, two deaths and eight recoveries.

-- Clare, 19 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 74 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of three deaths.

-- Huron, 48 cases and one death, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Iosco, 95 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Isabella, 77 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 190 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Midland, 82 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Ogemaw, 22 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 41 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Shiawassee, 242 cases, 26 deaths and 184 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case five recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 189 cases and 24 deaths, which is an increase of one death.