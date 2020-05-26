Saginaw County passes 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, but growth remains slow

(5/26/2020) - Despite continued slow growth in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, Saginaw County reported more than 1,000 total patients on Tuesday.

The Saginaw County Health Department says a total of 1,006 residents have confirmed cases of coronavirus, which represents an increase of nine patients from what the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

Saginaw County is the eighth of Michigan's 83 counties to report 1,000 confirmed cases. The county still has the second most deaths attributed to coronavirus in Michigan outside the Metro Detroit area with 107.

Statewide, the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases stayed below 300 for the second consecutive day. The 223 new cases reported Tuesday bring Michigan's total to 55,104.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 26 more deaths statewide on Tuesday for a total of 5,266.

Genesee County tied for its lowest number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases since March 18. There were three new cases reported on Tuesday and May 16.

Genesee County now has 1,968 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 242 deaths attributed to the illness, which is an increase of two deaths from Monday.

The Bay County Health Department reported just one new confirmed case of coronavirus and six more patients who recovered, for totals of 284 cases and 186 recoveries.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 1,968 cases and 242 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and two deaths.

-- Saginaw, 1,006 cases, 107 deaths and 260 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases, one death and 13 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 33 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 284 cases, 19 deaths and 186 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and six recoveries.

-- Clare, 17 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 71 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 42 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 84 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Isabella, 74 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 188 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 79 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 20 cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 40 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 236 cases, 25 deaths and 100 patients recovered, which is an increase of one death and eight recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 186 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase one case.