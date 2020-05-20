Saginaw County reports 100 deaths attributed to coronavirus

(5/20/2020) - Saginaw County passed a sad milestone as the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan topped 500 for the fourth day out of the last 12 on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 659 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total death toll to 53,009.

Another 43 deaths attributed to coronavirus were reported statewide on Wednesday for a total of 5,060.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 23 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and three more deaths attributed to the illness on Wednesday for totals of 1,916 cases and 237 deaths.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 16 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and two more deaths attributed to the illness, increasing the county's totals to 962 cases and 100 deaths.

Saginaw County became just the sixth of Michigan's 83 counties to report 100 coronavirus deaths.

However, the Saginaw County Health Department also reported 14 more confirmed coronavirus patients recovered on Wednesday for a total of 231.

The Bay County Health Department also reported 18 coronavirus patients recovered on Wednesday for a total of 134.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 1,916 cases and 237 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases and three deaths.

-- Saginaw, 962 cases, 100 deaths and 231 patients recovered, which is an increase of 14 cases, two deaths and 14 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 32 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Bay, 250 cases, 16 deaths and 134 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases and 18 recoveries.

-- Clare, 17 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Gladwin, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 56 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Huron, 41 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 71 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

-- Isabella, 65 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Lapeer, 182 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Midland, 76 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 20 cases, which is an increase of two.

-- Oscoda, six cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 39 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 248 cases, 21 deaths and 92 patients recovered, which is an increase of 11 cases.

-- Tuscola, 174 cases and 24deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.