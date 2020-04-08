Saginaw County reports 8 coronavirus patients recovered, 33 new cases

(4/8/2020) - Saginaw County's latest report of coronavirus statistics on Wednesday morning offers some good and bad news.

Eight patients in the county have recovered from the illness, according to the Saginaw County Health Department. Wednesday was the first time the agency reported recoveries.

However, the number of new presumptive cases increased by 33 to a total of 186 on Wednesday. One more coronavirus death was reported in Saginaw County as well, bringing the county's total to four.

A total of 859 Saginaw County residents have been tested for coronavirus and 253 of those came back negative. Results from 420 more tests were pending Wednesday.

Coronavirus symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough and shortness of breath. The best ways to prevent coronavirus and other viruses include:

-- Washing hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.

-- Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

-- Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

-- Avoiding contact with sick people and staying home when ill.

-- Replacing handshakes with elbow bumps.

-- Staying at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.