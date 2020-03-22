Saginaw County reports first positive COVID-19 case

(03/22/20) - The Saginaw County Health Department says it was informed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services abaout its first positive COVID-19 case.

The patient was identified as a man in his sixties. No other details about travel history or specific locations he visited was available.

"The Health Department does not want the community to panic," said Dr. Delicia Pruitt. "Residents can assume there is a possibility the virus may be present when they are in public places in the community. If you feel well, you do not need to be tested. Testing will be determined based on risk assessment. Most people will recover at home without medical care."

She also says to isolate at home if you are sick and contact your health care provider by phone for guidance to help prevent any additional spread.

