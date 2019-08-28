Saginaw County sheriff deputy arrested for drunken driving while off duty

(8/28/2019) - A Saginaw County sheriffs deputy has been charged with drunk driving for an incident that occurred while he was off duty.

Ryan Stockford, 38, was arraigned Wednesday on charges that he was driving drunk with a person in the car under the age of 16. He also faces carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence charge.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

The charges stem from a domestic issue earlier this month when he was not on duty. Stockford has been on paid administrative leave since the incident and was released from custody on bond after arraignment.