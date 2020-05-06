Saginaw County updates COVID-19 battle, discusses dealing with isolation

The COVID-19 numbers from Saginaw County continue to show signs of improvement.

But the health department says it's still too early to say the county has hit its peak.

A former Saginaw mayor also reflected on her time in quarantine during today's social media update on the county's progress in the fight against COVID-19.

"I had panic attacks, I'm going to tell you, I had panic attacks, I said God, I can't do this, there is no way I am going to stay in my room for 14 days," former Saginaw Mayor Joyce Seals recalled.

She had helped a relative get to the hospital a few weeks ago, a relative who doctors believed had coronavirus, so Seals was told to quarantine for two weeks.

With the help of some books, and communication with family and friends, she made it.

"After my 14th day, on my 15th day, I had a celebration," she laughed.

The county reported fewer positive COVID-19 cases today than yesterday.

"We are seeing a slight reduction in the number of positive, new positive cases per day when we looked at the last two week period. so we are seeing a little bit of that slow down, which is a good thing," says public health officer Christina Harrington.

But health officials says its still too early to say the county has peaked.

"We need to look at the data a little bit longer to see what the trends are," says Dr. Delicia Pruitt.

Saginaw Police are concerned that people are getting too lax in abiding by the stay at home order. They have noticed more block parties in the city in recent weeks.

"If you can stay safe outside, what we don't want to do is get people congregating over in parks and in areas in big groups, having a party," says Seals.

Pruitt, who is Seals' daughter, is also reminding everyone to wear masks when going to stores and other enclosed places.

"When I go to the grocery store, I see a lot of young people, and also my mother's generation, with no mask," she says.

