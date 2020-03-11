Saginaw County voters approve $22 million millage for Dow Event Center

(3/11/20) - Saginaw County voters approved a $22 million millage Tuesday that would boost funding for the downtown Dow Event Center.

The millage supporting the facility passed by 53 percent. It would double from .225 mills approved in 2010 to .45 mills for an additional 10 years. The funding would pay for a long list of maintenance projects at the 50-year-old arena and event center.

 Repair potholes in the attached parking structure.

 Repair the roof, which has developed several leaks.

 Repair and replace mechanical systems.

The Dow Event Center serves as home to the Saginaw Spirit hockey team and hosts a variety of events year-round.

In other Saginaw County ballot questions:

 0.294-mill parks and recreation tax. The tax will be extended for six more years to pay for six full-time and several part-time parks and recreation employees, along with maintenance of parks and facilities.

 0.1-mill tax increase for Michigan State University Extension services. The tax will pay for 4-H programs, assistance for the agriculture industry, the Master Gardener program and more.

