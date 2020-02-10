Saginaw County woman spending part of $500,000 lottery prize on brother

(2/10/2020) - A Saginaw County woman's brother will be a big beneficiary of her $500,000 Michigan Lottery instant game prize.

The 53-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, won $500,000 on the Winter Winnings instant game. She bought the winning ticket at Westside Party Shoppe at 119 N. Hamilton Ave. in Saginaw.

The lucky winner recently claimed her prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. She plans to buy her brother a new car with part of the prize and then save the remainder.

The Winter Winnings game launched in December with tickets that cost $5. Players so far have claimed more than $8 million and another $8 million worth of prizes remain, including another $500,000 top prize.