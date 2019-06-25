Saginaw County's largest crystal meth bust ends with 2 brothers in jail

(6/25/2019) - Two brothers are in jail after authorities seized nearly a pound of crystal methamphetamine after a three-month investigation.

Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan called it the largest crystal meth bust in the county by the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team.

BAYANET detectives learned Lamonte Donald, 23, and Quintay Donald, 26, were trafficking large amounts of crystal meth and heroin from three houses in the Saginaw area, McColgan said.

Police raided all three houses in early June. They found a total of 14.4 ounces of crystal meth, one ounce of heroin and two pistols, one of which McColgan said was stolen.

The Donald brothers each are charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver heroin, two drug conspiracy counts and two counts of carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“Unfortunately, crystal meth has found its way to Saginaw," McColgan said. "Crystal meth is a very destructive substance that we are going to fight diligently to keep out of the hands of the vulnerable here in our community.”