(3/5/2020) - The Saginaw Diocese is adding some precautions in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bishop Robert Gruss says parishioners with flu-like symptoms should stay home. He suggests watching Mass online if you can't make it in.

The bishop is also asking people to respect others who choose not to hug, touch or shake hands.

Gruss says anyone who's worried about drinking from the sacramental cup can choose not to.