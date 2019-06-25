Saginaw Fireworks looking for additional funding

(6/25/2019) - Fireworks can draw people from all over to see the bright lights burst above.

And Saginaw's display at Ojibway Island is no different!

Fireworks / Source: Pixabay

But the city still needs fundraising support to make their annual Fourth of July fireworks show happen.

Thomas Roy, president of Saginaw Fireworks, said they are about 60-percent of the way to their goal of $125,000.

Every year, about 125,000 people from all over the state come to watch the Saginaw Fireworks display.

Compared to last year, Roy is feeling much better heading into the week of the show.

"As of today, we're right on schedule, we're right on budget,” said Roy. “We could use a little more donations to help make it a little better."

Last year they were about $80,000 short as the 4th approached.

While they aren't as far behind this year, they could still use some help reaching their goal and are asking the community to join the efforts.

"Thursday we are going to be having a little envelope put in the Saginaw News that people can write a check and put it in there,” said Roy. “We also have Venmo and we also have a cash app that we can do. Or better yet they can go into a First State Bank and drop off the deposit."

Roy says the community is always there to help keep this tradition alive.

"The Community always comes together, I can tell you they reach into their pocket and they get their dimes, nickels, pennies and quarters and they drop it in the buckets and they always come through for us," said Roy.

And each year when that first firework goes off, Roy knows it’s all worth it.

"It's really awesome and encouraging when you see little kids when the first big boom goes up and their expression of their face,” said Roy. “That right there makes it all worthwhile."

This year, they plan on adding a Festival of Food Trucks as well as inflatables, a sand sculpture, and they're working on getting a band to play.

If you'd like to find out how you can help by donating or volunteering visit the Saginaw Fireworks website attached to this page.

