Saginaw GM plant evacuated after fire, production resumes Tuesday

(7/23/19) - General Motors says its Saginaw Metal Casting operations plant was evacuated because of a fire.

It says no one was hurt early Tuesday morning when the fire started in the ductwork of a casting machine.

The company says firefighters were called out a little before 1:00, and workers were able to get out of the building safely.

GM says the plant fire suppression system and firefighters put the fire out.

It is not known yet how it started.

The plant was in the process of starting production again several hours later.

Saginaw Metal Casting operations supports SUVs and Midsize Trucks.

