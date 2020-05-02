Saginaw Humane Society receives inspiring response in call for cans, bottles

They're piling up everywhere! The ban on returning empty cans or bottles and cashing in their deposits - has them becoming fixtures in our garages. A local cause saw the chance to make a difference.

The Saginaw Humane Society has quite the haul! They invited anyone with empties to come out and donate Saturday and that they did! Using a convoy of vehicles – which they apparently filled 10-times over – they potentially raised thousands.

That money will go toward the Saginaw Humane Society’s waiver program to spay and neuter pets, along with its pet food assistance outreach for needy families.

You can still make a difference as well. If you'd like to donate, reach out to the Humane Society at (989) 501-8672.

