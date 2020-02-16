Saginaw PD K-9 Deebo making progress in his recovery following stabbing

(02/16/2020)- Saginaw police K-9 Deebo, is making progress in his recovery.

Friday, Deebo had his drain tube and stitches taken out.

An update was shared on the K-9's Facebook page, Sunday.

The police canine was stabbed in the head by a suspect, after police responded to a report of an incident on the 600 block of Sheridan in Saginaw a week ago.

Deebo does still have some restrictions, he can't play with any hard toys and can't do any bite work.

But the Facebook post said Deebo's hair is growing back and is getting back to his old self.