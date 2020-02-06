Saginaw mayor looks ahead to economic growth during 2020 State of the City address

(2/6/2020) - The city of Saginaw is feeling optimistic about progress over the last few years as officials look ahead to the future.

Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc delivered his State of the City address on Thursday.

It's a positive outlook for the city of Saginaw as Mayor Floyd Kloc said 2019 saw crime drop and growth in economic development. He pointed to $280 million in investments over the past few years with millions more in the works.

Kloc said while the city has seen its fair share of struggles, the city and residents must believe in themselves to move forward in 2020.

"We have to believe that we can move forward in a very positive way. I believe that very firmly," Kloc said. "That's what were here for, to make that movement and make things move forward."

He's hoping with the continued positive growth from 2019 to 2020 Saginaw can rebrand and move away from the negative connotations it have gained during its hard times.

"That old 'Sagnasty' phrase, it is wrong. We are not that city from five or seven years ago," said Kloc.

While millions of dollars worth of investments have entered the city over the last few years, Kloc said with developments in local colleges, hospitals and downtown business 2020 could be the year with the biggest economic gain over the past decade.