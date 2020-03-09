Saginaw PD want to question man about handgun taken from McDonald's restroom

(3/9/20) - Saginaw police asked the community for help in identifying a man.

They said it was in connection to a gun taken from a McDonald’s restroom.

According to investigators, it happened around 2:30 Saturday afternoon at the restaurant across from Covenant Hospital.

Police said a man accidentally left his handgun behind when he used the restroom.

They said the next man who used the bathroom took the gun instead of reporting it.

Anyone with information on the man was asked to call Det. Sgt. Matt Gerow at 989-759-1251 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245.)