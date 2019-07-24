Saginaw Police host youth academy for teens

(07/24/19) - The Saginaw Police Department is giving teenagers a chance to try out a career in law enforcement before they even graduate.

The youth academy is called SPACE, or Saginaw Police Appreciate Children Everyday.

(Gavin Gymer)-"I think it's a great academy, I mean you're learning a lot from it," said Gavin Gymer, who will be a freshman at Carrollton High School in the fall.

Wednesday the ten teens headed outside to see something many police officers do every day.

"How to do traffic stops and how to be safe when you do all these certain types of things," said Ben Rowell, who will be a sophomore at Garber High School in the fall.

As Rowell learned, even how you walk to-and-from a car during a stop is important.

"Make your way back. You're going to get hit by ten cars," Det. DeShawn Harris told Rowell as he walked too far away from the patrol car.

Where you stand is crucial too.

"Learned that you really don't want to be right in front of the mirror, cause if something goes wrong you could really get hurt," Rowell added.

This is the second year for the SPACE academy. Both years Det. Harris and Officer Terrance Moore have lead the academy.

"We do set expectations because we're also teaching them life skills," Det. Harris said.

Harris and Moore want to expose them to the equipment officers use, as well as the types of situations they may face on the job.

It also helps build relationships. "Helps them realize we are more down to earth people than people than a lot of people think," Det. Harris said.

Even if they don't choose police work in the future these officers hope they've instilled leadership skills, integrity, and self-esteem.

"The biggest thing I want them to get out of this is how to be confident in themselves," Det. Harris said.

Their week wraps up on Friday with a graduation ceremony. It's at 12 p.m. at the Saginaw Police Department.