Saginaw Police investigating 7th homicide of the year

A 24 year-old man is dead after being shot late Friday night in Saginaw.

Saginaw Police officers responded to a local hospital for a subject who was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the upper chest just before 11 PM.

The victim has been identified as 24 year-old Donovon Bell, he died at the hospital from his injury.

The Major Crimes Unit consisting of Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police detectives, are investigating this incident as a homicide.

This is the 7th homicide in the City of Saginaw this year.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident they are urged to call Det. Phil Graves at 989-759-1761.