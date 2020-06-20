Saginaw Police investigating deadly overnight shooting, apparent gun battle

An overnight shooting in the City of Saginaw leaves a woman dead tonight and three others injured.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Dave Kaiser tells ABC 12 that information points to a large gathering on Wesley Street – where there was some kind of a gun battle.

Officers arrived on scene at the intersection of Livingston and Tausend Street just before 1:30 in the morning Saturday. They found 21-year-old Chynna Nicole Thompson dead from a gunshot wound to the head – still inside a car. Two other women inside were uninjured, according to police.

Three others, however, whom police are calling suspects had been shot in another vehicle and apparently been involved in a crash at the intersection of Wesley and Livingston. All three reportedly have non-life threatening injuries but were taken to a local hospital.

Both vehicles involved had unintended targets, based upon what police have already found. The Saginaw Major Case Unit’s investigation continues.

