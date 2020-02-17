Saginaw police know a 2-year-old was shot, but not sure where it happened

(2/17/2020) - A 2-year old child was shot and injured in Saginaw and police are trying to determine how the shooting happened.

At first, the family said there was a drive-by shooting at a home Monday morning and the little boy was hit by a bullet. But police say that didn't happen.

The little boy's grandparents took him to Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw around 9:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to a leg.

Police say a family member told the hospital staff that the child was in a home on North 12th Street in Saginaw and that someone had driven by the house and fired gunshots into the home.

They were told one of the bullets hit the 2-year-old in the leg about 30 minutes before they arrived at the hospital.

But when police went to the residence, they quickly realized there was no evidence that any gunshots came into the house. There were no broken windows and no shell casings on the road.

Neighbors were surprised that police were there, because they didn't believe any young children live there.

"I mean, elderly people, there are not like young people out here, or nothing. I don't see to many young people. It's quiet over here," said Lakayshia Liddell, who has lived in the neighborhood here whole life.

A FlightCare helicopter airlifted the 2-year-old to another hospital for more intensive treatment. The child's condition was not released on Monday afternoon.

Police were at another Saginaw home on Lamson Street late this afternoon to see if that was the location of the shooting.