Saginaw police now can use dogs to apprehend suspects in certain cases

(6/18/2020) - An about face in Saginaw, as K-9s on the police department can again help officers apprehend suspects.

Two weeks ago, the police chief banned the use of the dogs to help catch suspects.

It's not clear at this point what brought about the change. But it appears Saginaw will now be using a policy that a Mid-Michigan K-9 trainer says most departments across the state have in place.

"I think everything involving use of force in law enforcement is going to be closely scrutinized," said Mike Morgan, who runs Mid-Michigan Police K-9.

That is one reason Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth told his department on June 5 to discontinue to the use of K-9s to apprehend suspects.

Morgan said if a department has dogs, they should be used for what they've been trained to do.

"You've paid for equipment, you've paid for the training, I think you should utilize all aspects of your K-9 if possible," he said.

Ruth has now informed his officers that K-9s can be used to apprehend people, but only suspects who are wanted on a felony warrant or involved in an active felony incident.

Morgan said that's how most police departments with K-9 units handle the deployment of the dogs.

"In 95% or more, the department policies only allow for the release of K-9 when its a felony crime against a person," he said.

Ruth's decision to stop using the dogs for apprehensions came as protests were taking place in Saginaw and around the country criticizing police tactics.

Morgan said Ruth's change of heart is evidence that police chiefs around the country are grappling with keeping officers and the residents they serve safe.

"I don't like to Monday morning quarterback any administrator, they are all sitting in very difficult situations right now," Morgan said.

Ruth could not be reached for comment on this story Thursday.