Saginaw Police union wants shift changes to limit possible virus exposure

Some police departments have changed work shifts in an effort to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19.

But the Saginaw Police Department is balking at any changes, even after two of their detectives tested positive for coronavirus.

"They have the potential to be exposed more, and that it was actually in their building, has created a lot of anxiety," says Jim Tignanelli, the Police Officers Association of Michigan which represents Saginaw police officers.

The city of Saginaw has the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases in Saginaw County and one of the two detectives that tested positive for coronavirus in March is still in the hospital.

Tignanelli says because police are still a little nervous about the situation, the union proposed a shift change for the approximately fifty officers and detectives.

"They would work seven, twelve hours days, and then have 14 days off, because we would have split up the platoons, the idea being that we have finite group of people exposed for that seven days," he says.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Department and the Saginaw Township Police have made similar schedule shifts during the pandemic.

"If an exposure did occur, if only half of us are there, half of us are going to be concerned about that particular exposure," says Tignanelli.

He is also pushing for detectives to have laptops in their cars so they do not have to make as many visits inside the police department building.

Tignanelli says Police Chief Bob Ruth has denied the requests. I talked with Ruth who says contract talks between the union and the city continue and he does not want to comment on the shift change request. Police have been working without a new contract since June

Tignanelli says this has nothing to do with contract talks, but police officer safety.

"If we had a contract right now, if we had a five-year agreement going out to 2025 we would be asking for the same thing," he says.