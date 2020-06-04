Saginaw Police with protesters to promote unity

(6/4/2020) -In Saginaw a peaceful protest took place between the community and the city and county police.

From Hyot Park to the courthouse downtown, the police walked with the protesters to promote unity.

Local Saginaw pastors coordinated the march to protest the death of George Floyd and promote change in policing policies.

With the representation of police there, pastors wanted to use the march as a foundation to promote change.

"It makes me feel good. The people they need to know the cops and they need to know that we are some good people," said Ruth Monroe, Saginaw resident.

The mile long protest stopped at the steps of the courts house, where community leaders and police spoke and answered questions from the crowd.

The event focused on unity, until Saginaw City Police Chief Robert Ruth was asked the question "Why do police pull people over for no reason?"

Ruth responded, "Law enforcement officer pull people over for a reason."

His response caused frustration for some members of the protest... Local pastors deescalated the situation and said protesters could talk to officers one on one when they walked back to Hyot park.

Once back at Hyot park, Ruth was no where to be found.

But the protesters young and old showed their passion for reform..

"I feel everyone should get along," said Ava DeMatio. "I just feel everyone should be able to get along."

"The change will remain throughout the whole world. and people will begin to appreciate one and other and appreciate life that's what I'm looking for," said Dr. Byron Hayes, pastor of Word of Faith International Ministries.