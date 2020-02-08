Saginaw Public Schools proposing school closings and bond campaign in 5-year strategic plan

(02/08/2020) - A plan to revamp Saginaw Public Schools.

On Saturday, the district presented the 5-year plan to the Board of Education.

Board President, Jason Thompson confirms this plan is the result of community research. It includes pursuing a bond campaign for the November ballot and closing schools like Saginaw High and Arthur Hill in June 2023.

"I think it's really sad because Saginaw High has been there forever. Arthur Hill has been there forever. A lot of these schools, a lot of the elementary schools that have closed in Saginaw, it's sad because a lot of people have memories that live there. They went to school there," Curt Hecht of Bridgeport said.

Board President Jason Thompson confirms the bond would fund a new, comprehensive high school in the center of the city, where the Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy is now.

That existing building would be mostly demolished minus the gym and auditorium. The students would come from Saginaw and Arthur Hill.

The Arts & Sciences Academy would move to Arthur Hill, joined with a new Handley Elementary for a more gifted campus.

Saginaw High wouldn't close for good though. The plan is to reopen a portion of it for after-school programming.

Other school changes include reopening Ruben Daniels in Fall 2021 and redeveloping Heavenrich as a new center for professional development.

Hecht says yes it's sad, but understands this is what's best for the district.

"I think of Saginaw High, and it's such a huge school like Arthur Hill, and how do you maintain that with 400 students? That's tough. That's the tough part," he said.

The district plans to close several more schools by 2030.

