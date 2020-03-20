Saginaw County Sheriff's Office to help deliver Meals on Wheels

(3/20/2020) - It's an unfortunate fact that the elderly are a vulnerable population during this public health crisis.

Many older residents in Saginaw County rely on food delivery to get by. But right now, it's difficult to find volunteers to get those meals to their doorsteps.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is helping close the gap.

"Meals on Wheels is a great program all the time, but I think even more, especially now," said Jessica Sargent of Saginaw County Commission on Aging.

Tommy Phillips has been a volunteer for Saginaw County's Meal on Wheels program for years.

"I've been busy, I love doing it though," he said.

Phillips has been delivering 20 to 25 meals to those who can't venture out in typical times, let alone this time of social distancing because of the coronavirus concern.

Sargent needs more people like Phillips. The number of volunteers is down and Meals on Wheels makes 800 food deliveries a day.

"In order to provide that service, we need extra help in the kitchen, we need extra help delivery those meals," she said.

"When we heard there was a need, we picked up the phone." says Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

His deputies will help pick up two of the routes starting on Monday.

"We are already out there, for us its also a way to check on our seniors," Federspiel said.

The sheriff's department has pitched in before due to snow storms and extreme cold. They will deliver 70 to 80 meals a day.

"We may drop the food right at the door step, make sure the person get the food, keep a safe distance," Federspiel said.

Phillips, a Vietnam veteran, is using caution. He's got the mask and the gloves on when he makes deliveries.

"Oh yeah, just in case, I don't want to catch the virus, but just in case, I don't want to spread it around to my customers," he said.

Another concern for the program is many of the volunteers are in that at-risk category as well, so the need for people to help at this time of uncertainty is great.

"If you are healthy, and you are able to, we really encourage you to reach out to our organization, I only anticipate the demand to increase," Sargent said.